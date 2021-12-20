Advertisement

Greater Wausau Chamber tops $1 million in gift certificate sales for the first time

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Dec. 20, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -  The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has sold more than $1 million dollars in gift certificates this year.

“We’ve targeted $1 million as a goal for a few years.” said David Eckmann, President and CEO of the Chamber. “I’m incredibly grateful to those who purchased gift certificates this year.”

Chamber gift certificates can be redeemed at hundreds of member businesses in the region, ensuring that these dollars are spent locally, much at small businesses.

“The impact of these gift certificates goes well beyond the initial purchase.” said Eckmann. “When redeemed, the flow of dollars will have indirect impacts on the greater Marathon County area, including small businesses and families”.

Gift certificates can be ordered in any amount from $10 to $50 per certificate. Each certificate expires one year after the date of issue.

Call 715-845-6231 to place your order. Orders must be placed ahead of time and picked up by appointment at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce office at 200 Washington Street, Suite 120 in Wausau.

