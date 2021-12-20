FINAL: Packers survive scare against Ravens, clinch NFC North title

BALTIMORE, MD. (WSAW) - The Packers survive a late two-point conversion attempt to clinch their third straight NFC North division title with a 31-30 win over the Ravens.

The Ravens made it close in the closing minutes, driving deep into Packers’ territory with 1:31 remaining. But a touchdown from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley made the score 31-30 and the Ravens decided to go for two points and the win. The pass from Huntley was incomplete.

Aaron Rodgers was dominant throughout the game, throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught the three scores. MVS led the team with 98 receiving yards while Davante Adams was second with 44 yards.

Aaron Jones had 58 rushing yards to lead the team, while A.J. Dillon had 22 rushing yards with a touchdown.

With the Ravens’ starting quarterback Lamar Jackson out with an injury, they turned to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for the start. He was 28-40 with 215 yards and two passing touchdowns, adding two on the ground.

Game Recap:

The Packers won the toss and deferred to the second half. That gave the Ravens the start with the ball and their offense took advantage of it. Mark Andrews put Baltimore near the red zone with a 45-yard catch. The Ravens would get to the Packers’ three-yard line and face a fourth down. On the fourth down attempt, De’Vondre Campbell was able to bring down Tyler Huntley for his second sack of the season to keep the Ravens off the board.

After a short Packers’ opening drive that ended in a three-and-out, the Ravens were able to capitalize on their second drive. Huntley found Mark Andrews for the fourth time in the first quarter for an eight-yard touchdown to put the Ravens up 7-0.

TOUCHDOWN, @Mandrews_81 ❗️❗️



And with that, Mark hits over 1,000 yards on the season❗️❗️

— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2021

The Packers would answer with an eight-play, 84-yard drive that ended in an A.J. Dillion two-yard touchdown to tie the game, 7-7.

But Mark Andrews continued to roll all over the Packers’ defense, answering with his second touchdown of the game. He had 95 yards at that point, the most receiving yards allowed by the Packers to a tight end this season.

Mark Andrews AGAIN.



Huntley is dealing to his TE. #RavensFlock



📺: #GBvsBAL on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021

But the Packers would march down the field on the next drive, with Rodgers connecting with his favorite target Davante Adams for a short three-yard touchdown to make the score 14-14 at halftime.

Green Bay would start with the ball in the second half, with Jones carrying the ball six times for 36 yards. He would end the drive in the end zone on a nine-yard touchdown reception to give the Packers their first lead of the game 21-14.

Looking for a response, the Ravens were able to drive into Packers’ territory. Their drive would stall after a false start on fourth-and-one, forcing them to settle for a field goal.

On the ensuing drive, Marquez Valdes-Scantling added to his big day with a crucial touchdown to extend the lead to 28-17. MVS stretched out while getting tackled to cross the plane. That touchdown was the 442nd in Rodgers’ career, tying Brett Favre for the most in franchise history.

TD pass No. 442 for @AaronRodgers12 ties him with Brett Favre for most in franchise history. #GBvsBAL | #GoPackGo



— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 19, 2021

After stopping a Ravens’ fourth-down, the Packers were able to add a field goal to their lead, extending the score to 31-17.

With their backs against the wall, the Ravens were able to drive down the field and cut the deficit in half. Tyler Huntley ran for three yards into the end zone to make the score 31-24.

The Packers were unable to run much time off the clock as Rodgers was sacked on third down. After a delay of game penalty on the punt, Corey Bojorquez’s punt put the Ravens at the Green Bay 49-yard line.

The Ravens would score on the drive off a Huntley short touchdown run. They decided to go for the two-point conversion, which was unsuccessful, giving the Packers the 31-30 victory.

