Families get their Christmas tree late in the season

Merrill, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday was the last day of the season at Fritz’s Mountain tree farm to pick out a Christmas tree. Many families stopped by to get their tree late in the season.

“Normally you’ll see between 12 and 20 families coming out between Friday, Saturday and Sunday the week before Christmas,” said Connie Krueger, co-owner of Fritz’s Mountain.

The Arrowood Family was one of them.

“We have a family tradition, we come out to Fritz’s Mountain every year to get our Christmas tree,” said Mark Arrowood.

Krueger said they aren’t the only ones. Some families have told her they have been coming for over 30 years.

Some just decide to get their tree later than others. Krueger said The benefit to that is having a healthy tree last through January.

Jacob Podgurski, a 12-year-old volunteer who has been helping his parents (Jon Podgorski and Katie Podgorski co-owners of Fritz’s Mountain) for the past three years, said a Fraser will last the longest. He said it’s because the needles don’t fall off as fast.

