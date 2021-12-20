Advertisement

Biogen cuts the price tag on its Alzheimer’s drug in half

The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing...
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing the price of its Alzheimer’s treatment months after the drug debuted to widespread criticism for an initial cost that can reach $56,000 annually. The drugmaker said Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 that starting in January it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost of the drug by about 50%.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Biogen is slashing the price of its Alzheimer’s treatment months after the drug debuted to widespread criticism for an initial cost that can reach $56,000 annually.

The drugmaker said Monday that starting in January it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost of the drug by about 50%. That means the annual cost for a person of average weight will amount to $28,200.

Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos said in a statement that too many patients were not being offered the drug due to “financial considerations,” and their disease had progressed beyond the point where Aduhelm could help.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the Town of Sharon.
Structure fire in Town of Sharon
The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wausau resident. The...
UPDATE: Missing Wausau man with warrant found
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
Cooler highs expected mid-week. A few rounds for snow showers.
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow expected Tuesday & a chance for a White Christmas

Latest News

Children participating at the YMCA of the Northwoods in the afterschool program.
YMCA of the Northwood to launch afterschool program in Minocqua
Stacker compiled Metacritic data on all Christmas movies and ranked them according to their...
Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin upends Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill
Verso Corporation to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs