1 man in custody following Plover home intrusion

(WTOC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man is in Portage County Jail following a home intrusion in the Village of Plover.

Officials with the Plover Police Department said it happened around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon in a residence on the 2800 block of Washington Ave.

According to a press release, the suspected intruder knew the homeowner and held the homeowner against their will with a weapon.

Police said the homeowner was able to escape and call the police. Officials said they were then able to locate the suspect inside the home.

He remains in Portage County Jail on charges of threats to injure, false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim, strangulation and suffocation, kidnapping and battery and disorderly conduct.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

