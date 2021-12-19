Advertisement

Wisconsin Volleyball claims first National Championship

Badgers take down Nebraska in five sets Saturday night in Columbus
Wisconsin players huddle prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball...
Wisconsin players huddle prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers are national champions in the world of volleyball. The Badgers took down Big Ten foe Nebraska 3-2 (22-25, 31-29. 25-23, 23-25, 15-12) on Saturday night in Columbus.

Nebraska took the first set 25-22, but the Badgers took a marathon second set 31-29. Wisconsin would take the third set, while Nebraska took the fourth to force a decisive fifth set.

In set five, Wisconsin jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Nebraska battled back to cut the lead to three, but on the final point, NCAA National Player of the Year Dana Rettke picked up a kill to push Wisconsin over the edge and win their first national title.

Anna Smrek led the way with 14 kills while the Badgers’ libero Lauren Barnes tallied 31 digs.

Badger head coach Kelly Sheffield claims his first championship in the process. The Badgers finish the season with a record of 31-3.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
Fire damages structure near Merrill
1 killed in Lincoln County house fire
A house damaged by a tornado in Stanley, Wis.
EF2 tornado touched down for 7 minutes in Stanley
The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wausau resident. The...
Police searching for Wausau man with warrant
Three tornadoes with max winds of 120-130 mph impacted Clark & Chippewa Counties Wednesday night.
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Clark, Chippewa, Eau Claire & Trempealeau Counties

Latest News

2021 Win Brockmeyer Award Winner: Colton Geurink
2021 Win Brockmeyer Award Winner: Colton Geurink
Wausau West sweeps East in crosstown hoops, Marshfield and Mosinee boys’ pick up basketball wins
High School Sports 12/17/2021
High School Sports 12/17/2021
2021 Win Brockmeyer Award winner Colton Geurink with his parents at the Wausau Country Club on...
Wausau West’s Colton Geurink named 2021 Win Brockmeyer Award recipient