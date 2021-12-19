Wisconsin Volleyball claims first National Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers are national champions in the world of volleyball. The Badgers took down Big Ten foe Nebraska 3-2 (22-25, 31-29. 25-23, 23-25, 15-12) on Saturday night in Columbus.

Nebraska took the first set 25-22, but the Badgers took a marathon second set 31-29. Wisconsin would take the third set, while Nebraska took the fourth to force a decisive fifth set.

In set five, Wisconsin jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Nebraska battled back to cut the lead to three, but on the final point, NCAA National Player of the Year Dana Rettke picked up a kill to push Wisconsin over the edge and win their first national title.

Anna Smrek led the way with 14 kills while the Badgers’ libero Lauren Barnes tallied 31 digs.

Badger head coach Kelly Sheffield claims his first championship in the process. The Badgers finish the season with a record of 31-3.

