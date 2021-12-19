Advertisement

Wausau Elks Lodge sends Santa to help families in need

Six Santas delivered food, clothes, and presents to kids for the holidays
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Elks Lodge is helping kids and families in need this holiday season by sending Santa to drop off food, clothing, and presents.

Wausau Elks Lodge partnered with The Salvation Army to continue a holiday tradition of providing families with donated goods. The donating tradition dates back before World War II.

“They get out into the community, they find families that really need it. A lot of them who wouldn’t have anything under their tree” said Jerry Brien, Wisconsin Elks state president.

Community members were able to help more kids and families than they originally thought.

“We usually do 100 children and we had 105 children and 37 families,” said Raymond Dabler, Elks Good-Fellowship Program co-chair.

Dabler said they spent about $130 on each kid to brighten up their Christmas.

“We had six Santas dresses this morning and we set up different delivery routes,” said Dabler.

Volunteers said the Santa Claus experience is the best part of the event.

“The most important thing is that there are so many kids out there and they’re all believers in Santa Claus and to bring a little joy to them,” said Brien.

There are 29 other Elks Lodge locations that help their communities in their own way for the holidays.

