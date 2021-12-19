Advertisement

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosal spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says that Proctor and Gamble have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The company says it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wausau resident. The...
Police searching for Wausau man with warrant
Robin Rudie, Aspirus Wausau Hospital Emergency Department Director.
Aspirus: Vaccine mandate has not had significant impact on staffing
Fire damages structure near Merrill
1 killed in Lincoln County house fire
Kathryn Payne of Green Bay, Wisconsin and Ruth Cottrell from Jefferson City, Missouri began a...
Best friends for decades despite never meeting in-person

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
Light snow is expected on Tuesday in the Northwoods for the afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Staying chilly with chances for flakes to fly