HALFTIME: Packers and Ravens tied, 14-14

BALTIMORE, MD. (WSAW) - With the Packers looking to clinch their third straight NFC North title, they are tied with the Ravens 14-14.

Aaron Rodgers looked comfortable again despite his toe injury, completing 11-14 passes for 147 passing yards. He also had eight rushing yards.

A.J. Dillon recorded his third rushing touchdown of the season. He has seven rushing yards to Aaron Jones’ 25 yards. Davante Adams has the team’s lone receiving touchdown. Marquez-Valdes Scantling leads the team with 55 receiving yards.

With the Ravens’ starting quarterback Lamar Jackson out with an injury, they turned to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for the start. Huntley completed 15-22 passes with 123 passing yards and two touchdowns, both to tight end Mark Andrews. Andrews had 95 receiving yards in the first half, already the most the Packers defense have allowed in a game.

Game Recap:

The Packers won the toss and deferred to the second half. That gave the Ravens the start with the ball and their offense took advantage of it. Mark Andrews put Baltimore near the red zone with a 45-yard catch. The Ravens would get to the Packers’ three-yard line and face a fourth down. On the fourth down attempt, De’Vondre Campbell was able to bring down Tyler Huntley for his second sack of the season to keep the Ravens off the board.

After a short Packers’ opening drive that ended in a three-and-out, the Ravens were able to capitalize on their second drive. Huntley found Mark Andrews for the fourth time in the first quarter for an eight-yard touchdown to put the Ravens up 7-0.

The Packers would answer with an eight-play, 84-yard drive that ended in an A.J. Dillion two-yard touchdown to tie the game, 7-7.

But Mark Andrews continued to roll all over the Packers’ defense, answering with his second touchdown of the game. He had 95 yards at that point, the most receiving yards allowed by the Packers to a tight end this season.

But the Packers would march down the field on the next drive, with Rodgers connecting with his favorite target Davante Adams for a short three-yard touchdown to make the score 14-14.

