First Alert Weather: Staying chilly with chances for flakes to fly

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This last weekend before Christmas has been a relatively quiet one after the turbulent past week in North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine will fade behind clouds today and it is going to be a bit breezy with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 20s to around 30.

More clouds than sun and a bit breezy. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight as a weak cold front drives by the region overnight. There is a chance of snow showers in the Northwoods, but any accumulations will be minimal. Lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. Clouds give way to sunshine and breezy as the work week starts on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

A few snow showers are possible in the north tonight into early Monday. (WSAW)

Winter officially begins on Tuesday just before 10 AM and the next weather maker is on the way for the first day of the new season. Clouds will be common and light snow or snow showers are a good bet north of Highway 29, while a chance of snow showers to the south. Accumulations of 1-3″ are possible from Highway 8 on north, with a coating to 1″ as far south as Highway 29. Not a First Alert Weather Day worthy snowfall, but roads in the north will be slippery and snow-covered for the afternoon into the evening hours. Highs on Tuesday in the upper teens to low 20s.

1-3" could fall in the Northwoods on Tuesday afternoon/evening. (WSAW)

Dry for Wednesday and Thursday with a fair amount of sunshine on both days. Highs Wednesday in the mid 20s, rising to the upper 20s on Thursday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day could feature some unsettled weather in North Central Wisconsin. The long-range weather model data is showing one or two waves of low pressure moving through the area during this time, with chances for precipitation. Specifically, snow or snow showers could occur in the northern half of the area, while a wintry mix or rain may affect locations to the south. The secondary low that could slide into the region on Christmas Day into next Sunday morning may produce snow or snow showers. Overall, this part of the forecast is likely to change as we get more and better data in the next few days. For now, keep in mind that travel conditions may be impacted by possible messy weather leading up to the holiday weekend. Highs Christmas Day in the low to mid 30s, while in the mid 20s on Sunday.

Snow showers could move into the are Christmas Eve morning. (WSAW)

Rain, a wintry mix, or snow could affect the area late week. (WSAW)

Snow showers in the north could wind down on Christmas morning. (WSAW)

There might be some snow moving our way for later in the day and Christmas Day night. (WSAW)

Snow or snow showers are possible later next weekend. (WSAW)

