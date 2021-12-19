First Alert Weather: Chilly with chances of snow showers in the days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will break for a bit of clearing tonight with lows in the low to mid 10s. Sunshine early on Sunday will fade behind clouds as the day goes along. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper 20s to around 30.

More clouds than sun and cool on Sunday. (WSAW)

There will be a few snow showers in parts of the Northwoods Sunday night. A coating to less than 1″ is expected. Temperatures to start off on Monday morning will be in the upper 10s to low 20s. Clouds along with some sunshine on Monday with highs in the low 30s.

The next opportunity for light snow or snow showers will be Tuesday. Once again, the better bet for snow to fall will be in the Northwoods. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 20s. Winter officially starts on Tuesday morning at 9:59 AM. Wednesday and Thursday feature some sunshine with highs Wednesday in the mid 20s, rising to the low 30s on Thursday.

A half inch to 1 inch could fall in Wausau between Sunday and Christmas Day. (WSAW)

Temperatures will be near or a bit above average for highs. (WSAW)

Christmas Eve is mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Will this lead to an inch or more of snowfall? Time will tell but for now the odds are still about 50% that there will be a white Christmas, which is having 1″ or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Partly cloudy and relatively mild on Christmas Day with highs in the low to mid 30s.

