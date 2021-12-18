Advertisement

Wood County Sheriff’s Department joins sober driving campaign

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is joining Wisconsin law enforcement agencies in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is joining Wisconsin law enforcement agencies in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The safe driving campaign runs from Wednesday, Dec. 15 until Saturday, Jan. 1. The national campaign reminds drivers to get behind the wheel only if you are sober and focuses on preventing tragedies during the holiday season on the road.

According to a press release sent out by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, there will be more law enforcement patrols out during this period to keep impaired drivers off the road. The Wood County Sheriff’s office says impaired driving is illegal and could mean a matter of life or death. In 2020, there were 6,050 alcohol related crashes along with 167 deaths, according to the release.

Everyone in the community can help with the effort in many ways:

- If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver, or find another safe way home.

- Make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up and eliminate distractions while driving.

-If you suspect a driver is impaired, dial 911.

