Wausau West sweeps East in crosstown hoops, Marshfield and Mosinee boys’ pick up basketball wins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West and Wausau East met on the hardwood Friday night with city bragging rights on the line. The girls played first in the doubleheader as West controlled much of the game. Alexis White led the Warriors with 20 points in the 77-52.

The boys’ game was significantly closer. The two teams traded blows the whole way, but the Warriors hung on late to win 71-68. Jack Berens led the Warriors with 23. The Lumberjacks’ Dylan Buchberger led all scorers with 27.

Elsewhere, D.C. Everest hosted Marshfield for a conference showdown. Marshfield led by three at the half, they’d go on to win by three as well. The Tigers pick up a big road win over the Evergreens 74-71.

Lastly, Mosinee hosted Rhinelander who made the long trek down for a Great Northern Conference tilt. Davin Stoffel started things off right with a triple for Mosinee as he’d have five of the team’s first 12 points. Mosinee won the game with a good defensive showing, winning 54-42.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.