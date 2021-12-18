Police searching for Wausau man with warrant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wausau resident with a felony warrant. The man is identified as 28-year-old Alexander Krohn.

According to a Facebook Post by the Wausau Police Department Saturday, Krohn has an active felony warrant out for his arrest through Wisconsin Community Connections. Krohn is described as 6′3″ and weighs 169 pounds.

If you have any information on Krohn’s whereabouts, do no approach him and instead call Marathon County Dispatch at (715) 261-7795. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by logging onto their website.

