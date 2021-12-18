Advertisement

Police searching for Wausau man with warrant

The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wausau resident. The man is identified as 28-year-old Alexander Krohn.
The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wausau resident. The...
The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wausau resident. The man is identified as 28-year-old Alexander Krohn.(Wausau Police Department)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wausau resident with a felony warrant. The man is identified as 28-year-old Alexander Krohn.

According to a Facebook Post by the Wausau Police Department Saturday, Krohn has an active felony warrant out for his arrest through Wisconsin Community Connections. Krohn is described as 6′3″ and weighs 169 pounds.

If you have any information on Krohn’s whereabouts, do no approach him and instead call Marathon County Dispatch at (715) 261-7795. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by logging onto their website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
Fire damages structure near Merrill
1 killed in Lincoln County house fire
A house damaged by a tornado in Stanley, Wis.
EF2 tornado touched down for 7 minutes in Stanley
Three tornadoes with max winds of 120-130 mph impacted Clark & Chippewa Counties Wednesday night.
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Clark, Chippewa & Eau Claire Counties
Robin Rudie, Aspirus Wausau Hospital Emergency Department Director.
Aspirus: Vaccine mandate has not had significant impact on staffing

Latest News

Experts warn of massive Covid-19 spread if mitigation efforts, like masking and vaccination,...
Hits ‘keep coming’: Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill
Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible overnight.
First Alert Weather: Some chances for flakes to fly, staying chilly
Busy Season for Waste Managers 12/17/2021
Busy Season for Waste Managers 12/17/2021
2021 Win Brockmeyer Award Winner
2021 Win Brockmeyer Award Winner