Wausau West’s Colton Geurink named 2021 Win Brockmeyer Award recipient

2021 Win Brockmeyer Award winner Colton Geurink with his parents at the Wausau Country Club on December 17, 2021.(WSAW)
2021 Win Brockmeyer Award winner Colton Geurink with his parents at the Wausau Country Club on December 17, 2021.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau West running back and linebacker Colton Geurink is the 2021 winner of the Win Brockmeyer Award, given to the most outstanding senior high school football player in the greater Wausau area. Geurink receives a $1,500 scholarship for the award.

Geurink beat out D.C. Everest’s Ty Strehlow, Newman Catholic’s Jacob Pfiffner, and Wausau East’s Sawyer Trevillian for the honor. The other three nominees receive a $500 scholarship as well.

Geurink had a spectacular season for the Warriors, running for over 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns, helping lead West to their second conference championship in program history.

He’s the second winner from West in three years, Marc Sippel won the award in 2019.

