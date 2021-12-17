Wausau Fire Department opens station for warming shelter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As energy companies work to restore power to customers across Marathon County, a Wausau Fire Station will serve as a warming shelter.

Wausau Fire Department Station 2 at 3017 Seymour Lane has opened its community room to the public Thursday night. According to the department’s Facebook post, they will have water, coffee, and snacks available.

You do not need to be a Wausau resident to use the warming shelter.

Fire dept. social media post about warming shelter (WSAW)

According to Wisconsin Public Service, at 8 p.m. Thursday, more than 2,000 people across Marathon County were without power.

To report a WPS outage or check the status of an outage, click here or call 1-800-465-1212. This number also provides you with updates on expected service restoration when available.

