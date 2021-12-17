Advertisement

Wagner Shell locations support Share Your Holidays

Donation box at Wagner Shell Weston
Donation box at Wagner Shell Weston
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wagner Shell stations in Weston and Wausau pledged to donate a percentage of their proceeds to Newschannel 7′s Share Your Holidays campaign Friday.

Prior to COVID-19, members of the WSAW news team would be on hand at each station to pump gas for customers as part of the promotion.  That has not been possible last year or this, however.

There is also a donation box at each location where customers can make cash donations.  Every dollar given is matched up to $75,00.

The money will help fund the food pantries at both the Neighbors’ Place and the Salvation Army.

“The contributions, I think, mean a lot to the community knowing that the families that are in need out there, that need the support and help will have that,” said Manager Tabatha Bartz.

