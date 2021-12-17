Advertisement

Share Your Holidays nears half way point, raises more than $34,000

Fundraiser runs through the end of the year
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Share Your Holidays, WSAW and WZAW’s annual fund drive is at about the half way point for it’s effort in 2021.

So far, generous donors have given $34,614.15. All donations will be doubled up to $75,000, thanks to matching grants. The total will be split between the Wausau Salvation Army and The Neighbor’s Place food pantries. Studies show $1 donated to food pantry equals three to four meals.

Recent donors include the Knights of Columbus 1069, Wisconsin Public Service Foundation, Lake du Bay Lions and St. Stephan Lutheran Church of Wausau.

Once again this year we ask that you take any nonperishable food donations to your nearest food pantry.

You can make a donation online at https://www.incrediblebank.com/syh.

Drop a donation off at IncredibleBank.

Or send a check, made out to Share Your Holidays to 1114 Grand Ave., Wausau, WI 54403

Share Your Holidays runs through the end of the year.

As always thank you for sharing your holidays!

