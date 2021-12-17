Rotary Winter Wonderland repairs storm damage without missing a light show night

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday night’s storm caused a mess for Marshfield’s Rotary Winter Wonderland light show. Luckily volunteers were able to get it up and fully running without missing a night’s show.

Volunteers were hard at work all day and the weather wasn’t making repairs easy.

“The wind just isn’t letting down so it’s hard to repair our projects that are on the ground. It takes a lot of people to hold them up to be able to anchor them back down,” said Philip Phillips, volunteer.

Al Nystrom said on a busy night they see between five and 6 thousand people come to the show and they didn’t want to let anyone down.

“We kind of feel an obligation to our visitors that when they do show up they get the best experience they can get. We know that we draw from 100-mile radius of Marshfield. We would never want someone to get here and the park is dark,” said Nystrom, coordinator.

On a typical year, they collect about 40 thousand non-perishables and about $40,000 for nonprofit charities. Last year they were able to give out over $100,000.

They hope with around 80 thousand visitors in a season they can raise that much again this year. They are open every night until December 31st.

If you stop by remember to bring your canned good and cash donations. Click here for the Rotary Winter Wonderland website.

