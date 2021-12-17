Advertisement

Portion of Highway 64 near Lincoln-Langlade County line closed due to structure fire

Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Highway 64 at the Lincoln-Langlade County line is closed due to a structure fire.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Drivers heading east will need to go north on County Highway X to east on County C to South on US 45 to WIS 64 as an alternate route. Westbound drivers should reverse the directions.

