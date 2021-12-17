Oneida County Sheriff’s Deparment publicizes warming shelter locations

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wants people to be aware of warming shelters due to widespread power outages.

People can go to the Minocqua or Rhinelander Walmart stores or the Oneida County Health & Aging Building/1st Floor. If you should need a warming center, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (715) 361-5100.

The sheriff’s department is also reminding customers to stay at least 25-feet away from any downed power lines, as they may still be energized. Report downed power lines to your utility company or local law enforcement agency immediately.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.