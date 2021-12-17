Marathon County Health Department on vaccine recommendation from CDC

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been just over a year since vaccines were introduced for the fight against Covid-19. The CDC is now recommending Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Johnson and Johnson because of the increased risk of rare blood clots.

The Marathon County Health Department explained that the two mRNA vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, are more effective when it comes to fighting against the virus. But, that doesn’t mean you need to panic if you got the J&J vaccine.

“What we’ve learned over the past year is that Pfizer and Moderna are basically better,” Aaron Ruff with the Marathon County Health Department said.

That’s because mRNA vaccines teach cells in our bodies to make a protein to trigger an immune response, whereas the Johnson and Johnson is a carrier vaccine.

“If you’re somebody who got Johnson and Johnson the good news is, is you can get a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine,” Ruff said.

He explained that the data shows those who are unvaccinated are getting sicker, than those who are. “I look at far too many hospitalizations and death records every day, that talk about healthy individuals who are not vaccinated who get COVID and get severely sick and even die. So what we know now after a year of vaccination is that vaccines work.”

As of Friday afternoon, Marathon County’s case rate is ‘critically high’ and had 70 new confirmed daily cases. Those numbers are down from earlier in December, but still much higher than February through mid-August when cases ranged from single digits to 25 a day.

