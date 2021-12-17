EF2 tornado touched down for 7 minutes in Stanley

STANLEY, Wis. (WSAW) - Officials have released more information about the path of an EF2 tornado that touched down in Stanley. The tornado had winds up to 130 mph. It was on the ground from 9:15-9:22 pm.

It crossed into northwestern Clark County before lifting.

Path of Stanley tornado (WSAW)

The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed Thursday two tornadoes struck to the west and north of Neillsville in Clark County and that a tornado impacted Stanley in eastern Chippewa County on Wednesday night.

Surveyors were in Stanley Thursday investigating to determine the rating, strength, path length and path width of the tornado.

