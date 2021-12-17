Advertisement

Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries

Heather Pingel (Go Fund Me)
Heather Pingel (Go Fund Me)(Go Fund Me)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLER, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of a 35-year-old woman that died due to critical injuries from a dog attack is calling her a hero.

Officers responded to a home in Bowler on Dec. 8 to find Heather Pingel with injuries so severe she lost her arms. The incident report states Pingel’s boyfriend arrived at the home after the couple’s child fell down the steps. Their dog then bit the boy. Pingel was attempting to get the dog away from the boy when the dog began attacking her.

Pingel’s boyfriend grabbed the dog and shot and killed it.

Pingel was transported to a Wausau hospital but died Thursday.

Pingel’s sister has started a Go Fund Me to offset medical costs, funeral costs, and donations to provide care for the couple’s children.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

The incident report states the dog, they identified as a pit bull, had been beaten before it came to live with the couple. A witness told police the dog had a history of aggression.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Public Service crews work to restore power after storms hit central Wisconsin
WPS customers prepare for extended power outages across Wisconsin
Storm damage from Stanley, WI following severe storms on Dec. 15.
Stanley Police reporting extensive damage in the city
Wisconsin Rapids School District warns of TikTok challenge promoting school violence on Friday
Storm damage in Stanley, Wis. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Widespread storm damage, power outages in western Wisconsin
Intense wind gusts continues for the morning hours but become less intense by noon.
First Alert Weather Day expires before noon Thursday as wind gusts become less intense

Latest News

Three tornadoes have been confirmed with severe storms on Wednesday night.
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Clark & Chippewa Counties
2021 Win Brockmeyer Award winner Colton Geurink with his parents at the Wausau Country Club on...
Wausau West’s Colton Geurink named 2021 Win Brockmeyer Award recipient
A house damaged by a tornado in Stanley, Wis.
EF2 tornado touched down for 7 minutes in Stanley
Fire damages structure near Merrill
Portion of Highway 64 near Lincoln-Langlade County line closed due to structure fire