Aspirus: Vaccine mandate has not had significant impact on staffing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders at Aspirus Health say the percentage of staff vacancies is very similar to last year before the vaccine mandate was in place. The vaccine mandate and staffing shortages were addressed in a media release provided by Aspirus on Friday.

Robin Rudie, Aspirus Wausau Hospital Emergency Department Director said the mandate has not had a significant impact on their staffing.

“We have a shortage of workers across the nation. We’re not unique in health care or at Aspirus,” Rudie said.

The health care system and others in the state continue to deal with delays in health care access due to COVID-19.

“When you need access to emergency care or care that requires an inpatient hospital bed, that care may be delayed or it might be harder to come by,” said Rudie. “We might be asking you to consider transferring to another hospital location in our system to get a bed.”

As of Dec. 17, 106 of the 137 patients in the Aspirus Health Care system hospitalized for COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated. Over 90% of the 43 COVID-19 ICU patients are not fully vaccinated. The health care system has four hospitals in Michigan and 13 hospitals in Wisconsin.

Rudie said COVID-19 patients are holding out at home as long as they possibly can.

“When they come in, they need oxygen. They need respiratory treatments and things like that. Our volumes are much higher compared to the first surge when people stayed at home.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are available through Aspirus Health and numerous pharmacies. Boosters or initial vaccination series can be scheduled through Aspirus using the MyAspirus online patient portal or mobile app. Appointments are also available by calling the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454. The Call Center has been experiencing high call volumes, so community members are encouraged to use MyAspirus for convenience.

“Our hope and our ask is that you get vaccinated you get the booster as soon as you’re eligible. And we know that breakthrough cases happen. But we also know that those who are vaccinated typically do not need ICU level of care or longer lengths of stay in our hospital,” she said.

