Advertisement

Aspirus: Vaccine mandate has not had significant impact on staffing

Robin Rudie, Aspirus Wausau Hospital Emergency Department Director.
Robin Rudie, Aspirus Wausau Hospital Emergency Department Director.(Aspirus Health Care System)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders at Aspirus Health say the percentage of staff vacancies is very similar to last year before the vaccine mandate was in place. The vaccine mandate and staffing shortages were addressed in a media release provided by Aspirus on Friday.

Robin Rudie, Aspirus Wausau Hospital Emergency Department Director said the mandate has not had a significant impact on their staffing.

“We have a shortage of workers across the nation. We’re not unique in health care or at Aspirus,” Rudie said.

The health care system and others in the state continue to deal with delays in health care access due to COVID-19.

“When you need access to emergency care or care that requires an inpatient hospital bed, that care may be delayed or it might be harder to come by,” said Rudie. “We might be asking you to consider transferring to another hospital location in our system to get a bed.”

As of Dec. 17, 106 of the 137 patients in the Aspirus Health Care system hospitalized for COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated. Over 90% of the 43 COVID-19 ICU patients are not fully vaccinated. The health care system has four hospitals in Michigan and 13 hospitals in Wisconsin.

Rudie said COVID-19 patients are holding out at home as long as they possibly can.

“When they come in, they need oxygen. They need respiratory treatments and things like that. Our volumes are much higher compared to the first surge when people stayed at home.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are available through Aspirus Health and numerous pharmacies. Boosters or initial vaccination series can be scheduled through Aspirus using the MyAspirus online patient portal or mobile app. Appointments are also available by calling the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454. The Call Center has been experiencing high call volumes, so community members are encouraged to use MyAspirus for convenience.

“Our hope and our ask is that you get vaccinated you get the booster as soon as you’re eligible. And we know that breakthrough cases happen. But we also know that those who are vaccinated typically do not need ICU level of care or longer lengths of stay in our hospital,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Public Service crews work to restore power after storms hit central Wisconsin
WPS customers prepare for extended power outages across Wisconsin
Storm damage from Stanley, WI following severe storms on Dec. 15.
Stanley Police reporting extensive damage in the city
Wisconsin Rapids School District warns of TikTok challenge promoting school violence on Friday
Storm damage in Stanley, Wis. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Widespread storm damage, power outages in western Wisconsin
Three tornadoes with max winds of 120-130 mph impacted Clark & Chippewa Counties Wednesday night.
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Clark, Chippewa & Eau Claire Counties

Latest News

New eye drop a technological alternative for improving blurry vision
New eye drop a technological alternative for improving blurry vision
Wagner Shell in Wausau, Weston accepting donations for Share Your Holidays this weekend
Wagner Shell in Wausau, Weston accepting donations for Share Your Holidays this weekend
Three tornadoes with max winds of 120-130 mph impacted Clark & Chippewa Counties Wednesday night.
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Clark, Chippewa & Eau Claire Counties
Health officials say Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are better than J&J
Health officials say Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are better than J&J
Person found dead inside home destroyed by fire in Lincoln County
Person found dead inside home destroyed by fire in Lincoln County