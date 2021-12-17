Antigo man charged with mother’s murder pleads not guilty

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The 38-year-old Antigo man accused of fatally stabbing his mother has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Derek Goplin is charged with killing his mother on Halloween. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check by police. Police say Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds.

Goplin is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Court documents state a surveillance camera captured Goplin and another witness leaving Reese’s home on Halloween. NewsChannel 7 is choosing not to identify that witness to protect their identity. Goplin was arrested on Nov. 3 in Racine County.

Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

Goplin remains in the Langlade County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

A clerical court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.