WPS reports power outages across Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After strong storms rolled through the area Wednesday night, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting more than 9,000 people without power.

As of 11:00 p.m. Wednesday;

Stevens Point - 3,019 customers affected

Wausau - 2,432 customers affected

Merrill- 227 customers affected

Hull- 380 customers affected

Tomahawk- 195 customers affected

To report a WPS outage click here. Or call 1-800-465-1212. This number also provides you with updates on expected service restoration when available.

