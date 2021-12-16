Advertisement

WPS reports power outages across Wisconsin

Power outage file photo
Power outage file photo(WOIO)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After strong storms rolled through the area Wednesday night, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting more than 9,000 people without power.

As of 11:00 p.m. Wednesday;

Stevens Point - 3,019 customers affected

Wausau - 2,432 customers affected

Merrill- 227 customers affected

Hull- 380 customers affected

Tomahawk- 195 customers affected

To report a WPS outage click here. Or call 1-800-465-1212. This number also provides you with updates on expected service restoration when available.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the region's severe risk levels.
First Alert Weather Day on Thursday
Vehicle vs. tanker crash near Edgar
Authorities responding to crash involving semi and car near Edgar
Breaking news
DOJ names man killed during law enforcement investigation in Lincoln County
Town of Rome staple, Pritzl’s, closes its doors
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Man convicted of killing brothers gets life in prison, no chance of parole

Latest News

A strong storm that moved through Wausau on Wednesday, Dec. 15 toppled the holiday tree in the...
Wind topples holiday tree in the 400 Block
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the region's severe risk levels.
First Alert Weather Day on Thursday
Study Finds Housing Diversity Needs 12/15/2021
Study Finds Housing Diversity Needs 12/15/2021
Staying Safe in Severe Weather 12/15/2021
Staying Safe in Severe Weather 12/15/2021