WPS reports power outages across Wisconsin
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After strong storms rolled through the area Wednesday night, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting more than 9,000 people without power.
As of 11:00 p.m. Wednesday;
Stevens Point - 3,019 customers affected
Wausau - 2,432 customers affected
Merrill- 227 customers affected
Hull- 380 customers affected
Tomahawk- 195 customers affected
To report a WPS outage click here. Or call 1-800-465-1212. This number also provides you with updates on expected service restoration when available.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.