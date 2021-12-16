Advertisement

WPS has crews on standby for potential power outages

Dec. 15, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Power outages are one of the main concerns as this powerful storm system approaches north central Wisconsin. 

Wisconsin Public Service has crews on standby waiting for a phone call should outages happen.

“They know there’s a possibility they’ll be called in tonight to work throughout the night and into the early morning hours to restore power,” said Wisconsin Public Spokesperson Amy Jahns.

“We just make sure our crews are prepared, we might be giving them a call to let them know the power is out and they may need to respond.”

To prepare Jahns said it’s best to download the free WPS app on your phone. If the power does go out, you can report an outage.

She also suggests having an emergency kit ready to go which includes a blanket, water, rechargeable cellphone batteries, and flashlights.

Flashlights are recommended over candles as they can be a fire hazard.

WPS also recommends either securing your outside decorations or bringing them inside.

“Those holiday decorations can go flying everywhere, including into our equipment causing power outages,” said Jahns. “So we ask that you bring those indoors or securely tie those down so they do not come into contact with our equipment.”

