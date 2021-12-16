Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids School District warns of TikTok challenge promoting school violence on Friday

(WRPS)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids School District is warning families of a troubling post that has been shared on the social media platform, TikTok.

In a letter to parents, the district explains the post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17.

The post did not originate in the Wisconsin Rapids School District. In the letter, the district says they’ve heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools as well. They stress that no direct threats have been made to any Wisconsin Rapids school.

The district has been in contact with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Grand Rapids Police Department, and the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department regarding the post. There may be an increased police presence in and around the district’s buildings on Friday as a precaution.

