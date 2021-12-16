Schools manage power outages with closures and delays

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - An overnight storm and continuing strong winds have impacted the power grid throughout north-central Wisconsin, including lines that power schools.

Most school districts in the Northwoods closed completely. It took a little more investigating for the D.C. Everest Area School District.

Assistant Superintendent Matt Spets said they began conversations about plans for Thursday on Wednesday morning, reaching out to other area school districts to see what they were planning, along with getting in touch with their busing company.

Spets explained the many factors that they had to consider to get as many students to school as safely as possible. The district covers a large geographic area over several municipalities that could and were impacted by the storm differently.

“We are working through, like a lot of districts, transportation shortages,” he added. “(The) best way to explain that is we’re running on very thin margins with drivers and routes. We’ve already had to combine some routes some days, so that was context into what we might do for strategies.”

District employees began surveying the damage, road conditions, and power availability in neighborhoods and schools around 4 a.m. Spets said after contacting the bus company again, they determined the best course for the buses, district, and families would be to delay the start of most schools. They had to cancel school for Riverside Elementary because it lost power, which has since been restored.

Spets said they have several methods of letting families know, including sending text, voicemails, and emails through Infinite Campus, putting messages on the schools’ social media pages, posting the notice on their website, and using local media -- like NewsChannel 7. He said families have to sign up to receive notifications through Infinite Campus and he urged people to do so, adding that school staff would assist families in signing up if needed.

Spets did not anticipate any delays or closures for Friday but mentioned some families may still be without power. He said they would work with those families to help them meet their needs where possible.

Many families who had kids home due to school closures mentioned that they were cleaning up debris and damage, baking cookies, wrapping presents, working on school or church projects, and Lawson, 6, from Kate Goodrich Elementary School in Merrill was working on wiggling out his front tooth.

