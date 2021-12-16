‘Santa Greg’ delivers gifts, cheer to patients at Marshfield Children’s Hospital

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas came a little early for patients at the Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

Santa Greg came for the 7th year with a bunch of gifts. He also gave a $53,000 donation. Due to COVID-19 Santa Greg couldn’t go inside to give his gifts which he said is his favorite part.

“And to see their faces and to see their smile, and to look at their parents and they’re smiling. Because a lot of these parents haven’t seen their children smile in a while,” said Santa Greg.

He still put a smile on the children’s faces by dancing and waving from outside their windows. He helped parents out too.

“The financial burden of just being hospitalized and now knowing that you have gifts for your children to open on Christmas,” said Mckenzie Tischauser, certified child life specialist.

Over the years Santa Greg has raised over $200 thousand for the children’s hospital. This year the funds will go toward twinkle lights in the pediatric treatment areas, gaming systems and bereavement resources.

He said he spends 364 days a year raising funds.

