Packers place Clark on Reserve/COVID-19 List

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -In a week where positive COVID cases have swept across the NFL, the Packers have placed star defensive tackle Kenny Clark on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clark is vaccinated, but would have to return negative tests on consecutive days to return to the team, and head coach Matt LaFleur indicated in his Thursday press conference that the Pro Bowler will all but certainly miss this Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Rookie T.J. Slaton would be in line for a bigger role on the interior of the defensive line should Clark miss the game as expected.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.