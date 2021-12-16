Advertisement

Packers looking to get, and keep, players healthy

Injured players are continuing to rehab, but rising league-wide COVID-19 cases are a concern
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) looks on in the third quarter during an...
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) looks on in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)(David Berding | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers have weathered an abundance of injuries this season, all while managing a 10-3 record through the first 14 weeks.

One of the most notable absences has been All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who’s missed the entire season with a knee injury. Bakhtiari’s been working back from the injury over the course of the season, but once again returned to the practice field Wednesday. There’s still no telling when Bakhtiari can return to game action, but his quarterback is excited about a potential return.

“Yeah that’d be nice to have the big giraffe back out there,” said Aaron Rodgers. “He seems to be feeling a lot better with his knee and his recovery. It’d be nice to have him back.”

While Bakhtiari is on the comeback trail, the Packers are down another offensive lineman. Tackle Billy Turner left Sunday’s game against the Bears with an injury. Head Coach Matt LaFleur is optimistic he’ll return this season but says they’re still assessing.

In Turner’s absence, Dennis Kelly stepped in and played well. He said he always is prepared for the opportunity to play.

“I’ve always thought I could start in this league and so whenever I get to play I try to show that,” said Kelly.

In other injury news, Jaire Alexander returned to the practice field, but Za’Darius Smith and Aaron Rodgers sat out.

Injuries are a concern for the Packers, but they’re also keeping their eye on COVID-19. The NFL has reported some of its highest case numbers of the season this week, with over 90 players on the COVID-19 list. LaFleur says there’s no way to guaranteed stop it, but they are taking it seriously.

“You can control what you can control and I don’t think anyone is controlling this obviously,” said LaFleur. “I would say it’s similar to how you have to deal with injuries. You just gotta play with the hand your dealt and adjust and make the necessary changes.”

The Packers face the Baltimore Ravens on the road Sunday with kickoff at 3:25 p.m.

