Housing studies find Northwoods lacking rental properties, impacting workforce

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Finding a place to call home in the Northwoods is tough. Rhinelander’s city administrator, Zach Vruwink, know this first hand.

“I had some housing market fatigue.”

He accepted the administrator role after his term ended as mayor of Wisconsin Rapids nearly two years ago, however, he only moved into a more permanent home within the last month.

“Personally, I was very interested in buying a home in the city and didn’t really have a huge wish list, you know, maybe some desires, but finding a house in the city was a challenge.”

His family had a house in a nearby community, so he was not commuting from Wisconsin Rapids all of this time. He said he does not think he would have been able to take the job if that was the case, but he said he knows of people working in Rhinelander who are commuting one, sometimes even two hours.

“People are having to commute from further distances or settle for housing types that they might not otherwise be interested in, just sheer based upon the fact that there’s limited availability of housing,” Vruwink said.

The challenges of finding a home in the area are reflected in both the housing study the city did this past spring, as well as in a recently released regional study from Grow North Regional Economic Development Corporation.

“You can either find a house that hasn’t been upgraded since the 1960s and it’s very affordable, but you’re going to have to put in $40,000-70,000 in upgrades or a lake home,” Brittany Beyer, Grow North’s executive director noted.

She said the study found there is a lack of housing diversity. Most units, about 85%, are single-family homes that people own. In Wisconsin as a whole, about a third of housing units are rentals. For the region Grow North research (Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, and Vilas Counties), only about a fifth of housing units are rentals. She explained that impacts seasonal workers’ ability to take a job there, limits people in low-income situations, and it can prevent people from being able to move to the area for a job.

“When thinking about individuals and families that are coming from a different area, their first landing point would probably be a rental, not buying something on the market right away.”

Something unique to the Northwoods is the number of seasonal homes. Beyer said when seasonal homes are taken out of the vacancy rate for the region, there are not a lot of homes available for people to occupy.

“A healthy market has vacancy rates that are somewhere in the high single-digits so that there’s a little flux for the movement. It’s not there; it’s like in the 1% so that everything almost has a waiting list so that there’s no give inside the system.”

That means people cannot move around when their needs change. The region also skews older, but people who want to “age in place” do not have a lot of options to move out of their family homes.

There also have not been a lot of homes built in the region since the Great Recession and many are needing a little love.

“Rhinelander’s housing stock, given so much of it was built pre-1950, the vacancy we do experience is likely due to the fact there’s been disinvestment or the housing is just not quite to the standard that people are looking to take occupancy with. So it’s going to require some reinvestment into those properties in order to make them occupiable again,” Vruwink said.

Between attracting people willing to renovate buildings or homes or to develop new housing, Beyer and Vruwink agree that housing studies are necessary, especially given the current demand around the country.

“Developers are going to the places where they can work with ease and that readiness on the municipalities’ side is part of making it easy,” Beyer explained.

One of the reasons for the regional study, Beyer said was due to the fact that many municipalities in the area had not had an analysis done in a long time or ever. The one Rhinelander conducted in the spring was the first for the city and Vruwink said it has already attracted new opportunities.

“How do we get the site ready both from an environmental standpoint or also demolition of existing structures. So, those things have all come across the city’s plate in recent months since the study’s been done.”

To see Grow North’s analysis, click here. For Rhinelander’s study, click here, and for its presentation, click here. The city is also creating a housing task force and is looking for people interested to participate.

