First Alert Weather: Winds diminishing and staying chilly

The winds were howling across North Central from late last night into Thursday morning. Wind gusts over 60 and 70 mph were reported in Rhinelander, Marshfield, and Wausau.

Clouds will give way to some clearing tonight and as low pressure departs off into NE Canada, the winds will gradually taper off. It will be brisk at least through this evening with gusts up to 30 mph. Otherwise, less breezy overnight with lows falling back into the low to mid 10s.

Sunshine mixing with clouds on Friday and less wind to worry about. Highs in the upper 20s. A weak front will slide by the region Friday night into Saturday and could spark some scattered snow showers. Accumulations are expected to be minimal, ranging from a coating to less than an inch. Lots of clouds to start the weekend on Saturday with highs in the mid 20s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with daytime readings topping out in the upper 20s. A bit milder for Monday with intervals of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. The relatively quiet weather pattern will continue from Tuesday through Thursday. A fair amount of sunshine with highs near 30 on Tuesday, in the mid 20s Wednesday, while in the low 20s on Thursday.

