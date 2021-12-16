Chief Barteck’s call for more firefighters moves swiftly though city committees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau’s Human Resources Committee heard Wausau Fire Chief Bob Barteck’s proposal to hire more firefighters Monday.

The committee added a new recommendation from the previous one made by the Public Health and Safety Committee.

The recommendation from the Public Health and Safety Committee moved forward with hiring nine additional firefighters.

But Chief Barteck explained at the HR Committee meeting, that nine isn’t going to cut it when it comes to time off and other benefits for the firefighters.

In response, the HR Committee moved forward with his input and approved the addition of 12 firefighters.

Barteck explained that he has been happy with the conversations going on within the committees and is even encouraging more feedback from the community.

“These are decisions that affect our entire community and we want to engage in these conversations like we’re having with our common council and the committees on that because it’s really steering our community on how to be a resilient community in the future.”

The proposal will continue its way around city committees. The next time city officials meet to discuss this topic will be at the Finance Committee in January.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.