Town of Rome staple, Pritzl’s, closes its doors

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular convenience store and shop located near Nekoosa in the Town of Rome, closed its door permanently on Tuesday.

Pritzl’s Trading Post had been in the community since 1976. The beloved store was even featured in 2018 on NewsChannel 7 as part of Dale Ryman’s ‘You know you’re from’ series.

The store’s selection and friendly employees made it a standout in the area.

It was announced earlier this year the store would close and a Kwik Trip would open in its place.

