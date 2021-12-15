Advertisement

Prep Highlights 12/14

By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Tuesday was jam-packed with action on the high school front. On the ice, the #3 ranked Central Wisconsin Storm proved their meddle with a 3-2 overtime win over the #2 team in girls hockey, the Bay Area Ice Bears.

Wausau West already won the Marathon Cup over the weekend, but there was still one game to be played in the round-robin, and the Warriors took care of East/Merrill United with ease, 12-0.

In girls hoops, Mosinee continued their perfect start with a 37-point win over Merrill that moves them to 8-0, and Rhinelander scores a road win at D.C. Everest.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday afternoon-Thursday Afternoon
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday night into Thursday
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Man convicted of killing brothers gets life in prison, no chance of parole
Jef Schobert carves another masterpiece in front of his home in Stevens Point, WI.
Stevens Point man carries on a tradition of snow sculpting for another year
Mary Tesmer - Marathon County Jail (November 2019)
Ringle woman gets 2 years prison for neglect in mother’s death
Central Wisconsin Airport's second runway is finished
Central Wisconsin Airport’s new runway is finished

Latest News

High School Sports 12/14/2021
High School Sports 12/14/2021
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Antetokounmpo enters NBA’s health and safety protocols
Packers logo
Packers donate $270K to victims of Waukesha Parade tragedy
Ondrej (left) and Adam (right) Napravnik talk at center ice ahead of their game against each...
Hello, My Name Is: The Napravnik Twins