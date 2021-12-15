Prep Highlights 12/14

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Tuesday was jam-packed with action on the high school front. On the ice, the #3 ranked Central Wisconsin Storm proved their meddle with a 3-2 overtime win over the #2 team in girls hockey, the Bay Area Ice Bears.

Wausau West already won the Marathon Cup over the weekend, but there was still one game to be played in the round-robin, and the Warriors took care of East/Merrill United with ease, 12-0.

In girls hoops, Mosinee continued their perfect start with a 37-point win over Merrill that moves them to 8-0, and Rhinelander scores a road win at D.C. Everest.

