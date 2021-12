WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bones is a 3 1/2 year old shepherd mix who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County from Texas during the summer. He is an active dog, that is sweet and smart and is looking for his forever home.

For more information about Bones visit the humane society, check them out on the web at www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810.

