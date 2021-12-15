Advertisement

Michael J. Fox to speak at Grand Theater in Wausau in April

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin will welcome Michael J. Fox to the Grand Theater in April.

Fox is the 2022 speaker for the George L. Ruder Forum. The date is set for April 19. Admission tickets are available by calling The Grand Theater box office phone at (715) 842-0988 or online. General admissions tickets cost $50 per person.

Fox is best known as Marty McFly, the teenage sidekick of Doc Brown in Back to the Future; as Alex P. Keaton in Family Ties; as Mike Flaherty in Spin City; and through numerous other movie roles and guest appearances.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 29 and continues raising global awareness of the disease. He is also working to help find a cure through The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

“The Community Foundation is incredibly proud to bring such an inspirational figure to our area for the George L. Ruder Forum,” said Tim Parker, President/CEO of the Community Foundation. “Michael’s philanthropic work, his award-winning acting career, and his advocacy for Parkinson’s research are remarkable, and we look forward to celebrating his story as it will most certainly leave a mark on all who attend this special event.”

According to a news release, the George L. Ruder Forum was established in 1990 to bring nationally known speakers to the Wausau area to address issues of current interest and importance.

