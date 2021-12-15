Advertisement

LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado, reported a 107 mph gust.

Fires were reported in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations but no immediate reports of damage to buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the region's severe risk levels.
First Alert Weather Day TODAY. Severe storms expected this evening.
Vehicle vs. tanker crash near Edgar
Authorities responding to crash involving semi and car near Edgar
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Man convicted of killing brothers gets life in prison, no chance of parole
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to spread Christmas...
Donations sought for Waupaca County family scammed out of X-Box
Town of Rome staple, Pritzl’s, closes its doors

Latest News

Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
Fresh storm hits California as it mops up and shovels out
'Santa Greg' delivers gifts, cheer to patients at Marshfield Children's Hospital
'Santa Greg' delivers gifts, cheer to patients at Marshfield Children's Hospital
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances
Steps to take to avoid damage in your home from the moisture associated with quick snow melt
Steps to take to avoid damage in your home from the moisture associated with quick snow melt
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly