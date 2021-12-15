How to stay safe if you plan on going ice fishing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warm weather is on the way this week, and that means ice fishing can be a little more dangerous. The Wausau Fire Department offered tips on how to stay safe and what to look out for when heading out on the ice.

The Wausau Fire Department is urging everyone to use caution if they decide to go ice fishing. The department said to always let someone know your fishing plans and to have a backup rescue plan just in case the ice breaks. “We always say no ice is 100% safe,” Battalion Chief, Tim Bingham said.

For one angler on Lake Wausau, he said safety is his top priority. “That’s why it’s my first time on here. There [are] guys that go out there early, but by the rule of thumb, even on google and everything for one person, don’t go on there with any less than 4 inches,” Ted Gee said.

Gee said the ice on Lake Wausau, actually took him by surprise. “It’s actually a lot thicker than I’d thought it would be, I thought it was only going to be three to four inches, but it’s five to six in some areas.”

Ice fishing can be like walking on thin ice, both literally and figuratively. “Even though there’s ice on top, that the water is still moving below the ice,” Bingham said. He explained that they encourage everyone to carry ice picks and even take a life jacket, especially when seconds matter most. “The ice is very questionable and with [Wednesday’s] rain the ice is probably not going to be safe anymore.”

The fire department said to watch out for brown and darker colored ice, which Gee found on the lake. “You get a little bit further back there it gets a little bit slushie, so I walked over in that direction and said ‘eck.’”

Gee said it all boils down to common sense. “Like I seen guys about three weeks ago over there and I’d just thought they were crazy,” as he pointed in the direction of the bridge.

The Wausau Fire Department also added the snow at the top of the ice does not count for any inches towards the 4 inches. Anything less than four inches of thickness for the ice is not safe to walk on.

