First lady Jill Biden to meet with families, victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAW) - First lady Jill Biden is planning to meet with families of victims and others who were at a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.

The First Lady, Second Gentleman, and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will arrive at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee shortly before 4 p.m.

The three will then visit with families of the victims and first responders from the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. After, the First Lady and the Second Gentleman will make brief remarks.

