False school threat prompts police investigation in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Oneida County sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of planned violence at James Williams Middle School on December 15.

All students directly involved were interviewed, according to a news release.

Deputies determined it was a false report.

The student that made the false report will be dealt with accordingly, said the new release.

The School District of Rhinelander and the Oneida County Sheriff’s office addressed the response of the community, citing their effort to help resolve the issue.

