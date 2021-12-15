Advertisement

DOT urges driver safety due to high wind speeds

Strong winds expected to cause traffic hazards starting Wednesday
(KEYC, File)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious on the roads due to forecasted high winds.

Winds could top 60 mph in some parts of the state.

First Alert Weather Day (Dec. 15)
First Alert Weather Day (Dec. 15)(WSAW)

Sustained winds and wind gusts can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles like trucks, which are at risk of losing control or tipping over in windy conditions. Other drivers should be aware when traveling near larger vehicles and keep a distance.

Driving in high winds can be a challenge, so follow these tips:

  • Be weather aware and know before you go. Monitor NWS advisories in your area. Download WisDOT’s 511 app to monitor conditions on your route.
  • Watch for objects in the road. Loose objects and tree branches may be blown around.
  • Wind gusts may be stronger in more exposed areas like open roads, on bridges, and on overpasses. Bridges can get icy when other roads are clear.
  • Keep a safe distance from other vehicles to allow time to anticipate wind gusts, avoid debris in the road and eliminate the risk of a crash if a vehicle is pushed out of its lane.
  • Buckle up, phone down to eliminate distractions. Keep a firm grip on the wheel because strong wind gusts make it harder to steer. Slow down to maintain control over the vehicle.
  • Truckers carrying empty trailers or light loads are especially vulnerable. Make certain open or deck-loaded cargo is secured properly. Be extra cautious in open areas where wind gusts could push a truck out of its lane.

