DOJ names man killed during law enforcement investigation in Lincoln County

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - John Z.A. Moua, 28, has been identified as the man killed by law enforcement during an investigation on Dec. 10. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a person with a knife in a residence on Shady Lane Avenue in the Town of Pine River around 6:30 a.m. that morning.

Law enforcement entered the residence, encountered Moua.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Tyler Iverson discharged his firearm, striking Moua. Law enforcement administered lifesaving efforts, as did EMS upon arrival, but Moua died at the scene.

Iverson has 17 years in law enforcement.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

