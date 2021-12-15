Advertisement

Authorities responding to crash involving semi and car near Edgar

(Live 5/File)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Edgar Fire Department and Marathon County Sheriff’s Department have been requested to respond to a crash involving a car and semi on Highway 29 near Edgar.

According to dispatch reports, the crash is in the westbound lane near County Highway M. That location is east of Highway 97.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m.

The Athens Fire Department has been requested to assist due to the weather. Most of central Wisconsin is experiencing heavy fog with visibility reduced to 1/4 of a mile in some areas.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the region's severe risk levels.
First Alert Weather Day TODAY. Severe storms expected this evening.
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Man convicted of killing brothers gets life in prison, no chance of parole
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to spread Christmas...
Donations sought for Waupaca County family scammed out of X-Box
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Antetokounmpo enters NBA’s health and safety protocols
Central Wisconsin Airport's second runway is finished
Central Wisconsin Airport’s new runway is finished

Latest News

Bones is a 3 1/2 year old shepherd mix who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County from...
Pet Project: Meet Bones
Pet Project: Meet Bones
Pet Project: Meet Bones
Town of Rome staple, Pritzl’s, closes its doors
DOT urges driver safety due to high wind speeds