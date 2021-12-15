Authorities responding to crash involving semi and car near Edgar

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Edgar Fire Department and Marathon County Sheriff’s Department have been requested to respond to a crash involving a car and semi on Highway 29 near Edgar.

According to dispatch reports, the crash is in the westbound lane near County Highway M. That location is east of Highway 97.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m.

The Athens Fire Department has been requested to assist due to the weather. Most of central Wisconsin is experiencing heavy fog with visibility reduced to 1/4 of a mile in some areas.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.