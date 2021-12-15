Advertisement

Antetokounmpo enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is out for Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Right now, the two-time MVP is the only Bucks player in the protocols, but COVID cases have ramped up across the NBA in recent days, with the Chicago Bulls having to postpone two games this week and the Brooklyn Nets putting seven players in protocols in the last 24 hours.

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of another MVP caliber season, averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

