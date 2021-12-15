Antetokounmpo enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is out for Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered health and safety protcols and is out vs. Indiana on Wednesday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2021

Right now, the two-time MVP is the only Bucks player in the protocols, but COVID cases have ramped up across the NBA in recent days, with the Chicago Bulls having to postpone two games this week and the Brooklyn Nets putting seven players in protocols in the last 24 hours.

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of another MVP caliber season, averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

