Advertisement

1 year anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin

The first vaccine was administered at UW Health
UW-Health first vaccine
UW-Health first vaccine(UW-Health)
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One year ago, the first vaccine in Wisconsin was given to a healthcare worker at UW Health.

Frontline healthcare workers were the first people to get the vaccines in the state. Some people are proud of the progress of vaccinations and some were hoping it would be the end of the pandemic a year later.

Doctors and researchers said the COVID-19 vaccine turned the tables on the pandemic.

“In December, when we were able to administer our first vaccine to our first staff member was a big day,” said Jeff Pothof, emergency medicine physician at UW Health.

The first healthcare worker in Wisconsin to receive a COVID-19 vaccine said she’s grateful for the shot.

“We’re one step closer to getting through this whole pandemic,” said Tina Schubert, a respiratory therapist at UW Health.

The anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccine is a momentous remembrance day, but it’s also a day of grief.

“I would have expected last year, that it would have just been a celebration, you know, really our way out of this, and we weren’t seeing that our hospitals are overwhelmed and honestly we’re just not seeing that,” said Tammy Simon, Marshfield Clinic.

The pandemic and its problems will linger into next year.

“We are not getting our way out of COVID, instead I will see this going in to 2022 unfortunately,” said Simon.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday afternoon-Thursday Afternoon
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday night into Thursday
Jef Schobert carves another masterpiece in front of his home in Stevens Point, WI.
Stevens Point man carries on a tradition of snow sculpting for another year
Mary Tesmer - Marathon County Jail (November 2019)
Ringle woman gets 2 years prison for neglect in mother’s death
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Man convicted of killing brothers gets life in prison, no chance of parole
Central Wisconsin Airport's second runway is finished
Central Wisconsin Airport’s new runway is finished

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Antetokounmpo enters NBA’s health and safety protocols
Avoiding overspending, getting into debt while shopping for the holidays
Avoiding overspending, getting into debt while shopping for the holidays
Gov. Evers discusses solutions to end worker shortage in Stevens Point
Gov. Evers discusses solutions to end worker shortage in Stevens Point
Health care providers express progress, disappointment one year into giving COVID-19 vaccines
Health care providers express progress, disappointment one year into giving COVID-19 vaccines