1 year anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One year ago, the first vaccine in Wisconsin was given to a healthcare worker at UW Health.

Frontline healthcare workers were the first people to get the vaccines in the state. Some people are proud of the progress of vaccinations and some were hoping it would be the end of the pandemic a year later.

Doctors and researchers said the COVID-19 vaccine turned the tables on the pandemic.

“In December, when we were able to administer our first vaccine to our first staff member was a big day,” said Jeff Pothof, emergency medicine physician at UW Health.

The first healthcare worker in Wisconsin to receive a COVID-19 vaccine said she’s grateful for the shot.

“We’re one step closer to getting through this whole pandemic,” said Tina Schubert, a respiratory therapist at UW Health.

The anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccine is a momentous remembrance day, but it’s also a day of grief.

“I would have expected last year, that it would have just been a celebration, you know, really our way out of this, and we weren’t seeing that our hospitals are overwhelmed and honestly we’re just not seeing that,” said Tammy Simon, Marshfield Clinic.

The pandemic and its problems will linger into next year.

“We are not getting our way out of COVID, instead I will see this going in to 2022 unfortunately,” said Simon.

