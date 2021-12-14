Advertisement

Wisconsin AG calls for more in GOP to oppose election probe

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Dec. 14, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general is praising a key Republican legislator for speaking out against an ongoing GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election.

Josh Kaul on Tuesday told The Associated Press he wished more Republicans would join state Sen. Kathy Bernier in publicly opposing efforts to undermine faith in democracy.

Bernier, who is chair of the Senate elections committee, on Monday blasted the election review in Wisconsin. She calls it a “charade” designed to appease the GOP’s conservative base, has urged its completion as soon as possible and says questioning the integrity of elections will ultimately hurt turnout for Republicans.

